John Krasinski’s Magic Enchanting Adventure “IF” – Now In Theaters

‘IF’ is the latest family film offering from Paramount Pictures, and its story promises to capture hearts and imagination. Directed and written by John Krasinski, this enchanting movie centers around a young girl with an extraordinary gift—she can see everyone’s imaginary friends. ‘IF’ is a combined project by Sunday Night Productions and Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort production that brings together a stellar cast and a magical storyline that highlights the boundless power of a child’s imagination.

‘IF’ follows the adventure of a young girl named Bea, portrayed by Cailey Fleming (most known for her role as Judith Grimes in The Walking Dead series), who discovers her unique ability to see imaginary friends that others have forgotten. These whimsical beings, representing the creativity and innocence of childhood, embark on a journey with her to reconnect with their original creators. This magical quest not only aims to reunite the forgotten imaginary friends (IFs) with their kids but also sheds light on the importance of imagination and the bonds it creates.

The film ‘IF’ boasts an impressive lineup of talent. Ryan Reynolds (in the role of Cal) brings his signature charm to the screen alongside John Krasinski, who not only directs but also stars in the film (in the role of Dad/Marshmallow). Fiona Shaw (in the role of the grandmother) adds a touch of gravitas, while the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (in the role of Blossom), Louis Gossett Jr. (in the role of Lewis), and Steve Carell (in the role of Blue) bring the imaginary friends to life with vibrant personalities. The cast is rounded out by Alan Kim (in the role of Benjamin) and Liza Colón-Zayas (in the role of Janet), ensuring a rich and diverse portrayal of characters.

John Krasinski, known for his versatile talents both in front of and behind the camera, leads this project with a visionary approach. The production is executive produced by John J. Kelly, George Dewey, Kimberly Nelson LoCascio, and Alexa Zinz Ginsburg. The producing team includes Allyson Seeger, Krasinski himself, Andrew Form, and Ryan Reynolds, all of whom have a track record of delivering compelling and engaging content.

‘IF’ is rated PG for thematic elements and mild language, making it an attractive family-friendly film. Its core message revolves around the power of imagination and the importance of maintaining that spark of creativity throughout life. The movie encourages audiences to remember their childhood fantasies and the joy they brought, presenting a nostalgic yet fresh narrative.

The film promises a visually stunning experience, leveraging the capabilities of Dolby Cinema to create an immersive adventure. The animation and special effects are crafted to enhance the whimsical nature of the story, drawing viewers into a world where the imaginary feels incredibly real. I wish I had seen this when I was a child.

‘IF’ stands out as a unique addition to the family film genre, blending fantasy, humor, and heartfelt moments. John Krasinski’s direction, combined with a talented cast and a compelling storyline, ensures that ‘IF’ will be a memorable cinematic experience. As the film releases exclusively in theaters and Dolby Cinema, it invites audiences of all ages to embark on a magical journey, reminding us all of the incredible power of a child’s imagination.

Watch the trailer …



IF | Meet the Cast featurette – behind the scenes and meet the voices of the Ifs…



Playing in theaters, check locations and show times here… https://www.if.movie/