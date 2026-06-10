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‘Hungry’ Survival Horror Film Stars Madison Davenport, Tracey Bonner, Joaquim de Almeida – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 10, 2026
1 minute read
Hungry

Directed by James Nunn, the film ‘Hungry’ takes place after a group of holidaymakers become lost in the Louisiana swamplands, and they must fight for their lives against a rampaging hippo on the loose.

‘Hungry’ stars Madison Davenport (as Sistine), Tracey Bonner (as Dionne), Joaquim de Almeida (as Walker), Michel Curiel (as Rodrigo), Samantha Coughlan (as Sally), Olivia Bernstone (as Hannah), Jim Meskimen (as Tim), River Codack (as Mikey), and Joe Azzopardi (as Captain James).

Written by James Nunn, ‘Hungry’ is produced by Ben Jacques, with executive producers Marc Goldberg, Sarah Gabriel, and Gareth Williams. Production company is Signature Entertainment.

The film’s cinematography is by Job Reineke, the music is by Austin Wintory, with editing by Richard Blackburn.

Watch the trailer below:

Aura Entertainment will release ‘Hungry’ in the US on VOD/digital on June 23, 2026, following a limited theatrical release on June 3, 2026.

Madison Davenport is most known for roles in Sharp Objects and Sisters. Joaquim de Almeida is most known for Road House, Fast Five, and Desperado. Tracey Bonner is recognized for The Exorcism.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 10, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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