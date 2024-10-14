‘The Wild Robot’ Official Trailer – Digital, DVD, Blu-ray Release Dates

DreamWorks Animation’s ‘The Wild Robot‘ is a sci-fi animated film. After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose.

Directed by Chris Sanders, ‘The Wild Robot’ stars Lupita Nyong’o (voice of Roz / Rummage), Pedro Pascal (voice of Fink), Kit Connor (voice of Brightbill) with supporting cast Catherine O’Hara (voice of Pinktail), Bill Nighy (voice of Longneck), Stephanie Hsu (voice of Vontra), Mark Hamill (voice of Thorn), Matt Berry (voice of Paddler), and Ving Rhames (voice of Thunderbolt). ‘The Wild Robot’ is based on a novel by Peter Brown.

Watch the trailer below:



‘The Wild Robot’ is currently playing in theaters and will arrive on digital platforms to own or rent on October 15, 2024 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment with a release date of December 3, 2024 for 4k UHD and Blu-ray. With the purchase of ‘The Wild Robot’, you’ll get never-before-seen extras including an alternate opening, recording booth footage with the all-star voice cast, how to draw tutorials, and more, only when you purchase from participating retailers nationwide including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox Microsoft Movies & TV, and Movies Anywhere.

Find where to purchase via digital 4k UHD, Blu-ray and DVD here.

Here is an overview of the exclusive bonus features when you buy at the participating relailers:

· Commercial for Rozzum – An alternate opening to the film in storyboard form, with introduction by writer/director Chris Sanders.

· Moments from the Mic – Straight from the recording booth, watch the star-studded cast of The Wild Robot perform some of their most memorable lines!

· Meet the Cast – How do you give empathy to the voice of a robot, vulnerability to a fox, and wisdom to an opossum? Meet the talented voice cast and learn more about your favorite characters from The Wild Robot.

· The Overprotective Mother – A deleted sequence from the film in storyboard form, with an introduction by writer/director Chris Sanders.

· Assembly Required: Animating The Wild Robot – Go behind the scenes to see how filmmakers pushed the boundaries of animation to achieve the uniquely immersive world of The Wild Robot.

· Feeling Alive – Learn how filmmakers and cast enhanced the universally relatable thematic elements of Peter Brown’s original story to deepen its emotional connection to audiences.

· Wild Sounds – Explore the incredible music of The Wild Robot – from Kris Bowers’ enchanting score to Maren Morris’ two new songs.

· How to Draw – Follow along with writer/director Chris Sanders as he teaches Lupita Nyong’o how to draw Roz and then learn to draw Fink, Baby Brightbill, and Pinktail with story artist/character designer Genevieve Tsai!

· Fly Your Own Brightbill – One of Roz’s primary tasks is to teach Brightbill to fly so he can migrate with the other geese. Here, you’ll learn how to create your very own Brightbill Kite so you can help him fly too!