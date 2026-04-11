‘Young Washington’ Historical War Drama Film Stars William Franklyn-Miller, Mary-Louise Parker, Kelsey Grammer, Andy Serkis, and Ben Kingsley – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Jon Erwin, the historical war drama film ‘Young Washington’ centers on how before George Washington was the Father of a Nation, he was a soldier fighting to survive. A single misstep thrusts young George Washington into the center of a global conflict, testing his honor, loyalty, and courage. As alliances crumble and the frontier erupts into war, he must confront not only his enemies but the man he’s becoming. This is the untold story of Young Washington.

‘Young Washington’ stars William Franklyn-Miller as George Washington, Mary-Louise Parker as Mary Ball Washington, with Kelsey Grammer as Thomas Fairfax, Andy Serkis as Edward Braddock, and Ben Kingsley as Robert Dinwiddie.

Written by Jon Erwin, Diederik Hoogstraten, and Tom Provost, ‘Young Washington’ is produced by Jon Erwin, Chip Diggins, Benton Crane, and Tyler Zacharia. Production companies are Wonder Project, 10 Ton Productions, and 2521 Entertainment.

The film’s cinematography is by Kristopher Kimlin and the editing is by Parker Adams and David de Vos.

The cast also includes Joel Smallbone as William Fairfax, Mia Rogers as Sally Fairfax, and Jonno Davies as James Mackay.

Watch the trailer below:



Angel Studios will release ‘Young Washington’ in theaters nationwide on July 3, 2026 for Independence Day weekend, in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here:

https://www.angel.com/movies/young-washington

Jon Erwin is known for directing ‘American Underdog’ and ‘House of David.’ William Franklyn-Miller is known for his roles in ‘Dongji Rescue’ and ‘Medici.’ Mary-Louise Parker is known for her roles in ‘The Institute’ and ‘Weeds.’ Kelsey Grammer is best known for his roles in ‘Cheers’ and ‘Fraiser.’ Andy Serkis is known for his notable roles in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Planet of the Apes.’ Ben Kingsley is famously known for his roles in ‘Ghandi’ and ‘Schindler’s List.’