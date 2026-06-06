‘Wild Horse Nine’ Dark Comedy Film Stars John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, and Steve Buscemi – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, the dark comedy film ‘Wild Horse Nine’ centers on how shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA officers Chris and Lee are dispatched from Santiago to Easter Island by their bureau chief, MJ. Amongst the Island’s iconic statues, and as the longtime partners wrestle with their dark pasts and present conspiracies, Chris’s newfound bond with a pair of rebellious students threatens to send everyone’s trip to this remote paradise sideways.

‘Wild Horse Nine’ stars John Malkovich (as Chris), Sam Rockwell (as Lee), Steve Buscemi (as MJ), with Tom Waits (as Chris’ brother), Mariana di Girolamo, and Parker Posey (as Marge).

Written by Martin McDonagh, ‘Wild Horse Nine’ is produced by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh, and Anita Overland, with executive producers Cristián Donoso, Ben Knight, and Diarmuid McKeown. Production companies are Blueprint Pictures, Searchlight Pictures, in association with Film4.

The film’s cinematography is by Ben Davis, the music is by Carter Burwell, and the editing is by Mikkel E. G. Nielsen.

Watch the trailer below:



Searchlight Pictures will release ‘Wild Horse Nine’ in theaters on November 6, 2026.

John Malkovich is most known for Being John Malkovich and Dangerous Liaisons. Sam Rockwell is most known for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Moon. Steve Buscemi is most known for Reservoir Dogs and Fargo. Parker Posey is most known for Best in Show and Party Girl.