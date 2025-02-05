MoviesNews

‘Heart Eyes’: A Romantic Comedy Horror Film Starring Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding – Trailer and Release Date

Wendy ShepherdFebruary 5, 2025
Directed by Josh Ruben, ‘Heart Eyes‘ is a rated-R (for strong violence and gore) horror film about how, for the past several years, the “Heart Eyes Killer” has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine’s Day, no couple is safe.

‘Heart Eyes’ stars Olivia Holt (as Ally), Mason Gooding (as Jay), Gigi Zumbado (as Monica), and Michaela Watkins (as Crystal), with Devon Sawa (as Detective Hobbs) and Jordana Brewster (as Detective Shaw). Latham Gaines (as Nico) and Chris Parker (as Tommy) are also cast.

Written and produced by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon, and Michael Kennedy, ‘Heart Eyes’ is also produced by Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks, with executive producers Gary Barber, Chris Stone, Mel Turner, Phillip Murphy, and Michael Kennedy.

Watch the trailer below:

Sony Pictures Entertainment, with Screen Gems and Spyglass Media Group, is releasing ‘Heart Eyes’ in theaters on February 7, 2025. Check for more details here.

