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‘Exit 8’ Psychological Horror Film Based On Video Game – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 10, 2026
1 minute read
Exit 8

Directed by Genki Kawamura, the psychological horror film ‘Exit 8’ is based on the global hit eponymous indie video game created by Kotake Create, about a man trapped in an endless sterile subway passageway and sets out to find Exit 8. The rules of his quest are simple: do not overlook anything out of the ordinary. If you discover an anomaly, turn back immediately. If you don’t, carry on. Then leave from Exit 8. But even a single oversight will send him back to the beginning. Will he ever reach his goal and escape this infinite corridor?

‘Exit 8’ stars Kazunari Ninomiya as The Lost Man, Yamato Kôchi as The Walking Man, Kotone Hanase as The High School Girl, Naru Asanuma as The Boy, and Nana Komatsu as The Woman.

Written by Kentaro Hirase and Genki Kawamura, ‘Exit 8’ is produced by Yoshihiro Furusawa, Minami Ichikawa, Taichi Itô, Genki Kawamura, Yuto Sakata, Taichi Ueda, Kenji Yamada, and Akito Yamamoto, with executive producers Yuki Abe, Yuji Kiwaki, Wakana Okamura, Takashi Saito, Ichiro Shinohara, Yûsaku Tanaka, and Hisashi Usui. Production companies are Story Inc. and AOI Pro.

The film’s cinematography is by Keisuke Imamura, the music is by Yasutaka Nakata and Shohei Amimori, and the editing is by Jimmy liu.

Watch the trailer below:

Neon will release ‘Exit 8’ in North America theaters on April 10, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here:
https://www.neonrated.com/film/exit-8

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 10, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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