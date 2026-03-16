‘Over Your Dead Body’ Action-Comedy Thriller Film Stars Samara Weaving and Jason Segel – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Jorma Taccone, the action-comedy thriller film ‘Over Your Dead Body’ tells the story of a dysfunctional married couple who retreat to a secluded cabin to repair their relationship, but each secretly plots to murder the other.

‘Over Your Dead Body’ stars Samara Weaving (as Lisa), Jason Segel (as Dan), Timothy Olyphant (as Pete), Juliette Lewis (as Allegra), Keith Jardine (as Todd), and Paul Guilfoyle (as Michael).

Written by Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney, ‘Over Your Dead Body’ is a remake of Tommy Wirkola’s Norwegian film ‘The Trip’ (I onde dager)(2021). The film is produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Aram Tertzakian, Nick Spicer, Guy Danella, and Lee Kim. Executive producers are Timo Argillander, Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Kjetil Omberg, Jørgen Storm Rosenberg, Andrea Scarso, Jorma Taccone, and Tommy Wirkola. Production companies are 87North Productions, XYZ Films, and Resolute Films.

‘Over Your Dead Body’ cinematography is by Matthew Weston, music is by Matthew Compton, and editing is by Jeremy Cohen.

Watch the trailer below:



Distributed by Independent Film Company in the United States and Amazon Prime Video internationally, ‘Over Your Dead Body’ will be released in theaters on April 24, 2026.

The official website is here: https://www.overyourdeadbody.movie/

Jason Segel is most known for his roles in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ as Marshel Eriksen and ‘Freaks and Geeks’ as Nick Andopolis. Samara Weaving is most known for her roles in ‘Ready or Not’ as Grace and ‘Mayhem’ as Melanie Cross.