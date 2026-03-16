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‘Over Your Dead Body’ Action-Comedy Thriller Film Stars Samara Weaving and Jason Segel – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMarch 16, 2026
1 minute read
Over Your Dead Body

Directed by Jorma Taccone, the action-comedy thriller film ‘Over Your Dead Body’ tells the story of a dysfunctional married couple who retreat to a secluded cabin to repair their relationship, but each secretly plots to murder the other.

Over Your Dead Body‘Over Your Dead Body’ stars Samara Weaving (as Lisa), Jason Segel (as Dan), Timothy Olyphant (as Pete), Juliette Lewis (as Allegra), Keith Jardine (as Todd), and Paul Guilfoyle (as Michael).

Written by Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney, ‘Over Your Dead Body’ is a remake of Tommy Wirkola’s Norwegian film ‘The Trip’ (I onde dager)(2021). The film is produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Aram Tertzakian, Nick Spicer, Guy Danella, and Lee Kim. Executive producers are Timo Argillander, Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Kjetil Omberg, Jørgen Storm Rosenberg, Andrea Scarso, Jorma Taccone, and Tommy Wirkola. Production companies are 87North Productions, XYZ Films, and Resolute Films.

‘Over Your Dead Body’ cinematography is by Matthew Weston, music is by Matthew Compton, and editing is by Jeremy Cohen.

Watch the trailer below:

Distributed by Independent Film Company in the United States and Amazon Prime Video internationally, ‘Over Your Dead Body’ will be released in theaters on April 24, 2026.

The official website is here: https://www.overyourdeadbody.movie/

Jason Segel is most known for his roles in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ as Marshel Eriksen and ‘Freaks and Geeks’ as Nick Andopolis. Samara Weaving is most known for her roles in ‘Ready or Not’ as Grace and ‘Mayhem’ as Melanie Cross.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMarch 16, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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