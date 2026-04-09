‘Couples Weekend’ Comedy Film Stars Alexandria Dadarrio, Daveed Diggs, Josh Gad, and Ashley Park – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Nora Kirkpatrick, the comedy film ‘Couples Weekend’ centers on two couples who get trapped in a cozy cabin by a blizzard, and ring in the New Year with a mysterious cocktail that strips away their inhibitions, turning their romantic getaway into chaos with a showdown of secrets, betrayals, and rapidly shifting loyalties.

The film stars Alexandria Dadarrio as Debs, Daveed Diggs as Josh, Josh Gad as Mitch, and Ashley Park as Melanie.

‘Couples Weekend’ is produced by Samantha Housman and Lynette Howell Taylor, with executive producers Nora Kirkpatrick and Brian Pitt. Production companies are 51 Entertainment and Voltage Pictures.

The film’s cinematography is by Jeff Leeds Cohn, the music is by Mitchell Yoshida, and the editing is by Henry Hayes.

Watch the trailer below:



Vertical will release ‘Couples Weekend’ in theaters on May 8, 2026.