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‘Couples Weekend’ Comedy Film Stars Alexandria Dadarrio, Daveed Diggs, Josh Gad, and Ashley Park – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 9, 2026
1 minute read
Couples Weekend

Written and directed by Nora Kirkpatrick, the comedy film ‘Couples Weekend’ centers on two couples who get trapped in a cozy cabin by a blizzard, and ring in the New Year with a mysterious cocktail that strips away their inhibitions, turning their romantic getaway into chaos with a showdown of secrets, betrayals, and rapidly shifting loyalties.

The film stars Alexandria Dadarrio as Debs, Daveed Diggs as Josh, Josh Gad as Mitch, and Ashley Park as Melanie.

‘Couples Weekend’ is produced by Samantha Housman and Lynette Howell Taylor, with executive producers Nora Kirkpatrick and Brian Pitt. Production companies are 51 Entertainment and Voltage Pictures.

The film’s cinematography is by Jeff Leeds Cohn, the music is by Mitchell Yoshida, and the editing is by Henry Hayes.

Watch the trailer below:

Vertical will release ‘Couples Weekend’ in theaters on May 8, 2026.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 9, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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