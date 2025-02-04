‘Cold Wallet’: A Crypto Heist Thriller Film Starring Raúl Castillo, Tony Cavalero, Melonie Diaz, Josh Brener – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Cutter Hodierne, ‘Cold Wallet‘ is an R-rated thriller that follows a group of people who lose everything in a cryptocurrency scam. They become a ragtag team of vigilante Redditors who try to find and kidnap the kingpin who ruined their lives. However, when the home invasion takes a turn for the worse, they find themselves victims in a sadistic game.

‘Cold Wallet’ stars Raúl Castillo (as Billy), Melonie Diaz (as Eva), Tony Cavalero (as Dom), Josh Brener (as Charles Hegel), and Zoe Winters (as Eileen).

John Hibey wrote the screenplay for ‘Cold Wallet,’ and the film was produced by John Hibey, Benjamin Wiessner, and Cutter Hodierne. Vanishing Angle is the production company.

Watch the trailer below:



Distributor Well Go USA will release ‘Cold Wallet’ in theaters and digitally on February 28, 2025. Check for more details here.