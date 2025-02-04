MoviesNews

‘Cold Wallet’: A Crypto Heist Thriller Film Starring Raúl Castillo, Tony Cavalero, Melonie Diaz, Josh Brener – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdFebruary 4, 2025
1 minute read
Cold Wallet

Directed by Cutter Hodierne, ‘Cold Wallet‘ is an R-rated thriller that follows a group of people who lose everything in a cryptocurrency scam. They become a ragtag team of vigilante Redditors who try to find and kidnap the kingpin who ruined their lives. However, when the home invasion takes a turn for the worse, they find themselves victims in a sadistic game.

Cold Wallet‘Cold Wallet’ stars Raúl Castillo (as Billy), Melonie Diaz (as Eva), Tony Cavalero (as Dom), Josh Brener (as Charles Hegel), and Zoe Winters (as Eileen).

John Hibey wrote the screenplay for ‘Cold Wallet,’ and the film was produced by John Hibey, Benjamin Wiessner, and Cutter Hodierne. Vanishing Angle is the production company.

Watch the trailer below:

Distributor Well Go USA will release ‘Cold Wallet’ in theaters and digitally on February 28, 2025. Check for more details here.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdFebruary 4, 2025
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.