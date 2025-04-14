News

SCS Studio Filmz Acquires Worldwide Sales Rights for ‘Mr. Wonderful’ Starring Michael Madsen

SCS Studio Filmz and Executive Producer/Sales Consultant Scott Stoltz have boarded ‘Mr. Wonderful,’ the dramatic film starring Michael Madsen. The film will soon launch into a festival run with release to follow.

Stoltz has supported multiple film and TV projects in various stages of development, production and distribution—among them, the feature music documentary, ‘Recording in Progress,’ with Gravitas distribution (domestic) and Buffalo 8 (international), and as Co-Executive Producer for ‘Parachute,’ the Brittany Snow-directed comedy-drama released in theaters in 2024 by Vertical Entertainment and Universal Pictures Content Group.

Based on a script by Daniel Blake Smith (‘Texas Heart‘) and directed by Mark David (‘American Cowslip‘) ‘Mr. Wonderful’ showcases Hollywood action icon Madsen in a rarely seen role: a jaded college professor struggling to keep his job, rein in a troubled son, and deal with his own father facing the end of life.

It’s a beautiful performance from Madsen that pulls at your heart strings from the beginning to the end.” Stoltz said, “yet allows you to laugh at the right moments on the journey we all call life!” For Smith, the film “offers audiences an extremely relatable family story with a deeply moving performance by Madsen as you’ve never seen him before.” Director Mark David noted that “Madsen is much more of a chameleon than one would think,” he said, “a really gifted actor who carries gravity with him effortlessly. It was so refreshing to see him do something out of the ordinary in Mr. Wonderful.

Producers on the film are Smith, David, and Pauline Jones.

The ensemble cast includes Robert Miano, Kate Hodge, Brittany Underwood, Lew Temple, Erik Fellows, Bradley Stryker, and Robert Laenen.

Madsen is repped by Ron Smith and Susan Ferris at Bohemia Group; Stoltz by Chad Russo at Ramo Law and Joseph Lanius, Convergence Media Law.; David by Ralph Berge at IAG and Diana Massaband at Zero Gravity; and Smith by Malissa Young at Malissa Young Mgmt. and Tara Sattler at Weintraub.

