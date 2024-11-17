Movies

Watch Brittany Underwood and Jonathan Stoddard in the Trailer for ‘A Royal Christmas Ballet’ – Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdNovember 17, 2024
A Royal Christmas Ballet

A Royal Christmas BalletWritten and directed by Fred Olen Ray, ‘A Royal Christmas Ballet‘ is a holiday romance movie about a retired ballerina who is pressed into service working with a visiting team of royal ambassadors to put on the season’s performance of “The Nutcracker” and finds herself center stage in an unexpected Christmas romance.

‘A Royal Christmas Ballet’ stars Brittany Underwood (in the role of Carrie), and Jonathan Stoddard (playing the role of William). Also starring are Linda Mesi (as Becky), Daniela Couso (as Medea), Peter Johnson (as Mike), Monaye Moyes (as Jane), Mary-Kate O’Connell (as Audrey), Julie Stevens (as Marilyn), Elizabeth Tobias (as Victoria), and Allen Guy Wilcox (as Colin). Producers for the movie are Brian Nolan and Fred Olen Ray with executive producers Barry Barnholtz, Zelma Kiwi, and Jeffrey Schenck.

Watch the trailer below:

Great American Family is premiering ‘A Royal Christmas Ballet’ on Sunday, December 22 at 8/7c.

 

