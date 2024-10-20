‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Official Trailer – Release Date

It’s time to revisit the previous Venom movies before the release of the final film, ‘Venom: The Last Dance,’ next weekend. The first film, ‘Venom,’ debuted in 2018, and the second film, ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage,’ debuted in 2021.

Sony Picture’s release of ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ focuses on the return of Tom Hardy as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Based on Marvel Comics, ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ stars Tom Hardy (as Eddie Brock/Venom), Chiwetel Ejiofor (as Rex Strickland), Juno Temple (as Dr. Payne), Rhys Ifans (as Martin), Peggy Lu (as Mrs. Chen), Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham (as Patrick Mulligan). Kelly Marcel directs this final film in the trilogy from a screenplay she wrote based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker.

Watch the trailer below:



‘Venom: The Last Dance’ is hitting theaters on October 25, 2024.

Find where to get tickets here.

For fun, you can Venomize your pets here.