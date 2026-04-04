‘Toy Story 5’ Animated Adventure Film Features All Star Voice Cast – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, the animated adventure film ‘Toy Story 5’ centers on Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs and how they are challenged when they’re introduced to what kids are obsessed with today….electronics!

‘Toy Story 5’ stars includes:

Tom Hanks as Woody Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear Joan Cusack as Jessie Greta Lee as Lilypad Conan O’Brien as Smarty Pants Tony Hale as Forky Craig Robinson as Atlas Shelby Rabara as Snappy Scarlett Spears as Bonnie Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze Matty Matheson as Dr. Nutcase John Ratzenberger as Hamm Wallace Shawn as Rex Blake Clark as Slinky Dog Jeff Bergman as Mr. Potato Head Anna Vocino as Mrs. Potato Head Annie Potts as Bo Peep Bonnie Hunt as Dolly Melissa Villaseñor as Karen Beverly John Hopkins as Mr. Pricklepants Kristen Schaal as Trixie Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom Lori Alan as Mrs. Anderon Jay Hernandez as Mr. Anderson



Written by Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris, ‘Toy Story 5’ is produced by Lindsey Collins, with production company Pixar Animation Studios.

The film’s cinematography is by Matt Aspbury and JC Kalache, the music is by Randy Newman, and the editing is by Jennifer Jew.

Watch the trailer below:



Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures will release ‘Toy Story 5’ in theaters on June 19, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here:

https://www.pixar.com/toy-story-5