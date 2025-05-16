SCS Studio Filmz Acquires International Sales Rights for “The Samuel Project”

SCS Studio Filmz and Executive Producer/Sales Consultant Scott Stoltz have boarded “The Samuel Project,” the family drama film starring Hal Linden, Ryan Ochoa, Ken Davitian, Mateo Arias, Liza Lapira, and Malina Moye. The film is out on several streaming platforms. SCS Studio Filmz is set to represent the film for international sales. As well as a new expanded domestic outreach alongside Quiver distribution.

Stoltz has supported multiple film and TV projects in various stages of development, production and distribution—among them, the feature music documentary, “Recording in Progress,” with Gravitas distribution (domestic) and Buffalo 8 (international), and as Co-Executive Producer for “Parachute,” the Brittany Snow-directed comedy-drama released in theaters in 2024 by Vertical Entertainment and Universal Pictures Content Group. In addition, “Mr. Wonderful” and other projects are being represented in the market at the CANNES Film Festival – March Du Film 2025.

“The Samuel Project” is about a teenager who gets to know his grandfather, Samuel, better when he makes him the subject of a senior year animated art project. With dreams of becoming a professional artist, the teen discovers that his grandpa was heroically saved from Nazi capture in Germany by a young woman when he was a boy. Eli’s project makes the finals in a countywide art showcase where he unveils his animated ‘Samuel Project’ with the help of his unlikely friend Kasim, an electric guitar-wielding school misfit.

“It’s a beautiful story. Linden and Ochoa’s chemistry and the art of a well-crafted story, is tearfully heartwarming from the beginning to the end.” Stoltz said, “It’s about family, love, loss, and the power of art that can unite and bring people together, with a broader understanding of themselves and each other!”

Writer Steven Mark states, “The Samuel Project will make you laugh and make you cry! The story is just that good!”

“The Samuel Project” is directed by Marc Fusco and produced by Steven Mark, Rebecca Reyes, and Jeff Deverett.

Hal Linden is repped by Shelter Ent Group, Ryan Ochoa is repped by Arise Artists Agency, Liza Lapira is repped by Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich, Goodell & Gellman, Malina Moye is repped by Madison House, Scott Stoltz is repped by Chad Russo at Ramo Law, Joseph Lanius at Convergence Media Law, Beverley Hills, CA, and Frank Salzano at SEL Law NY., Marc Fusco is repped by Feig Finkel, Steven Mark is repped by Steven Mark Productions.

Watch the trailer – click here

Awards: 3 wins & 1 nomination

San Diego Film Awards, US

Won, San Diego Film Award

Best Actor

Hal Linden

Nominated, San Diego Film Award

Best Actor

Ryan Ochoa

Won, San Diego Film Award

Best Director

Marc Fusco

Won, San Diego Film Award

Best Narrative Feature Film

Marc Fusco, Steven Mark Productions, Deverett Media Group