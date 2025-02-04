MoviesNews

‘No Address’: Inspired By True Events, A Drama Film Starring William Baldwin, Xander Berkeley, Beverly D’Angelo, Patricia Velasquez – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdFebruary 4, 2025
1 minute read
No Address

Directed by Julia Verdin, ‘No Address‘ is a compelling drama inspired by true events that capture the journey of a group of people who unexpectedly fall into homelessness and struggle to survive on the streets against a harassing gang, an unforgiving community, and the local authorities. The film is a cinematic exploration of hope, humanity, and resilience as the characters navigate the stormy challenges of life with no physical address, showcasing the reality that homelessness can happen to anyone.

‘No Address’ stars William Baldwin (as Robert), Xander Berkeley (as Harris), Beverly D’Angelo (as Dora), Ashanti (as Violet), Kristanna Loken (as Kim), Lucas Jade Zumann (as Jimmy), Isabella Ferreira (as Lauren), Patricia Velasquez (as Gabrielle), and Ty Pennington (as Mr. Mills). 50% of net profits from the film will go to charity organizations.

Written by Julia Verdin, David M. Hyde, and James J. Papa, ‘No Address’ was produced by Robert Craig, Sally Forcier, Angela Lujan, Jennifer Stolo, and Julia Verdin, with executive producers Ashanti, Tina Douglas, Stephan Dweck, and Robert Marbut Jr.

Watch the trailer below:

Fathom Entertainment, with Robert Craig Films and Rough Diamond Productions, ‘No Address’ releases nationwide in theaters on February 28, 2025. Check for more details here.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdFebruary 4, 2025
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.