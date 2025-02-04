‘No Address’: Inspired By True Events, A Drama Film Starring William Baldwin, Xander Berkeley, Beverly D’Angelo, Patricia Velasquez – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Julia Verdin, ‘No Address‘ is a compelling drama inspired by true events that capture the journey of a group of people who unexpectedly fall into homelessness and struggle to survive on the streets against a harassing gang, an unforgiving community, and the local authorities. The film is a cinematic exploration of hope, humanity, and resilience as the characters navigate the stormy challenges of life with no physical address, showcasing the reality that homelessness can happen to anyone.

‘No Address’ stars William Baldwin (as Robert), Xander Berkeley (as Harris), Beverly D’Angelo (as Dora), Ashanti (as Violet), Kristanna Loken (as Kim), Lucas Jade Zumann (as Jimmy), Isabella Ferreira (as Lauren), Patricia Velasquez (as Gabrielle), and Ty Pennington (as Mr. Mills). 50% of net profits from the film will go to charity organizations.

Written by Julia Verdin, David M. Hyde, and James J. Papa, ‘No Address’ was produced by Robert Craig, Sally Forcier, Angela Lujan, Jennifer Stolo, and Julia Verdin, with executive producers Ashanti, Tina Douglas, Stephan Dweck, and Robert Marbut Jr.

Watch the trailer below:



Fathom Entertainment, with Robert Craig Films and Rough Diamond Productions, ‘No Address’ releases nationwide in theaters on February 28, 2025. Check for more details here.