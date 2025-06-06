MoviesNews

‘Mountainhead’: Jesse Armstrong Film Stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef – Trailer and Release Date

Mountainhead

Written and directed by seven-time Emmy® winner and Oscar®-nominated Jesse Armstrong (HBO’s “Succession”), ‘Mountainhead’ is a comedy-drama satire story that follows a group of tech billionaires who get together on a remote mountaintop during an international crisis. With nations teetering politically and economically, these titans game out the crisis for their gain, with each potential move impacting their net worths, their friendship, and the future of humanity as we know it.

‘Mountainhead’ stars Steve Carell (as Randall Garrett), Jason Schwartzman (as Hugo “Souper” Van Yalk), Cory Michael Smith (as Venis “Ven” Parish), and Ramy Youssef (as Jeffrey “Jeff” Abredazi). Additional supporting cast includes Hadley Robinson (as Hester), Andy Daly (as Casper), Ali Kinkade (as Berry), Daniel Oreskes (as Dr. Phipps), David Thompson (as Leo), Ami MacKenzie (as Janine) and Ava Kostia (as Paula).

‘Mountainhead’ is an HBO Original film executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod, and Jill Footlick.

Watch the drama unfold in the trailer below:

‘Mountainhead’ is currently available to stream on Max here.

