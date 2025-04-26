‘How To Train Your Dragon’: Action Adventure Film – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Dean DeBlois, ‘How To Train Your Dragon‘ is a PG-rated, live-action film. On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast, Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

‘How To Train Your Dragon’ stars Mason Thames (as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III), Gerard Butler (Chieftain Stoick the Vast), Nico Parker (as Astrid Hofferson), and Nick Frost (as Gobber the Belch). Also starring are Julian Dennison (as Fishlegs Ingerman), Gabriel Howell (as Snotlout Jorgenson), Bronwyn James (as Ruffnut Thorston), Harry Trevaldwyn (as Tuffnut Thorston), Ruth Codd (as Phlegma), Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur (as Hoark). The film is produced by Marc Platt, Dean DeBlois, and Adam Siegel.

This live-action ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ film is a remake of DreamWorks Animation’s animated film of the same name. The story is based on the 2003 first novel in Cressida Cowell’s ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ book series.

Watch the trailer below:



Universal Pictures will release ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ in theaters on June 13, 2025. For more details, visit here.