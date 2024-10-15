‘Gladiator II’ Official Trailer – Theater Release Date

Paramount Pictures’ ‘Gladiator II‘ is a historical action film. After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Directed and co-produced by Ridley Scott, ‘Gladiator II’ stars Paul Mescal (as Lucius), Pedro Pascal (as Marcus Acacius), Joseph Quinn (as Emperor Geta), Denzel Washington (as Macrinus), Fred Hechinger (as Emperor Caracalla), Derek Jacobi (as Gracchus), Connie Nielsen (as Lucilla), Lior Raz, and Rory McCann (as Tegula). ‘Gladiator II’ is the sequel to the 2000 ‘Gladiator’ film.

Watch the trailer below:



‘Gladiator II’ will start playing in theaters on November 22, 2024.

Find where to purchase tickets here.