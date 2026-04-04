‘Dirty Hands’ Action-Crime Thriller Film Stars Patrick Muldoon, Kevin Interdonato, and Denise Richards – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Kevin Interdonato, the action-crime thriller film ‘Dirty Hands’ kicks-off in the underbelly of Chicago when a routine drug deal goes south for the Denton brothers, Richie and Danny. Richie’s girlfriend, Sheila, struggles between her loyalties to Richie and his boss, as rival leader, Rodney, and his gang are out for blood. With a Kingpin’s son murdered, the brothers must fight for their lives if they’re going to survive the night.

The film stars Patrick Muldoon as Richie Denton, Kevin Interdonato as Danny Denton, Guy Nardulli as Rodney, with Denise Richards as Sheila, and Michael Beach as Dally.

‘Dirty Hands’ is produced by Kevin Interdonato, Guy Nardulli, Glenn Rodriguez, Jason Mello, Santo Scardillo, and Nicholas Larrabure. Production companies are Safety24, Lake Forest Studios, and Take No Prisoners.

The film’s cinematography is by Eric Miller, the music is by Andrew Meehan, and the editing is by Nicholas Larrabure.

Watch the trailer below:



Saban Films will release ‘Dirty Hands’ in the US digitally on April 24, 2026.