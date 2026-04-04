MoviesNewsTrailers

‘Dirty Hands’ Action-Crime Thriller Film Stars Patrick Muldoon, Kevin Interdonato, and Denise Richards – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 4, 2026
1 minute read
Dirty Hands

Dirty HandsWritten and directed by Kevin Interdonato, the action-crime thriller film ‘Dirty Hands’ kicks-off in the underbelly of Chicago when a routine drug deal goes south for the Denton brothers, Richie and Danny. Richie’s girlfriend, Sheila, struggles between her loyalties to Richie and his boss, as rival leader, Rodney, and his gang are out for blood. With a Kingpin’s son murdered, the brothers must fight for their lives if they’re going to survive the night.

The film stars Patrick Muldoon as Richie Denton, Kevin Interdonato as Danny Denton, Guy Nardulli as Rodney, with Denise Richards as Sheila, and Michael Beach as Dally.

‘Dirty Hands’ is produced by Kevin Interdonato, Guy Nardulli, Glenn Rodriguez, Jason Mello, Santo Scardillo, and Nicholas Larrabure. Production companies are Safety24, Lake Forest Studios, and Take No Prisoners.

The film’s cinematography is by Eric Miller, the music is by Andrew Meehan, and the editing is by Nicholas Larrabure.

Watch the trailer below:

Saban Films will release ‘Dirty Hands’ in the US digitally on April 24, 2026.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 4, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.