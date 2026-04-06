‘Corporate Retreat’ Horror Dark Comedy Film Stars Odeya Rush, Alan Ruck, Sasha Lane, Ashton Sanders, Kirby Johnson, and Rosanna Arquette – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Aaron Fisher, the horror dark comedy film ‘Corporate Retreat’ follows an ensemble of ambitious young executives whose luxury team-building getaway descends into a bloody fight for survival.

‘Corporate Retreat’ stars Odeya Rush as Ginger Hayes, Alan Ruck as Arthur Scott, Sasha Lane as Lola Price, Ashton Sanders as Carl Thomas, Kirby Johnson as Billie Hoffman, Rosanna Arquette as Deborah O’Hara, with Zion Moreno as Amber Garcia, Tyler Alvarez as Omar Rodriguez, Benjamin Norris as Devin Hill, Elias Kacavas as Cliff St. Clair, Ellen Toland as Aubrey Johnson, and Omar Sharif Jr. as Ken.

Written by Kerri Lee Romeo and Aaron Fisher, ‘Corporate Retreat’ is produced by Uri Singer. Production companies is Passage Pictures.

The film’s cinematography is by Josh Fisher, the music is by Anna Drubich, and the editing is by Claudia Castello.

Watch the trailer below:



Western Film Service will release ‘Corporate Retreat’ in a wide release in over 500 theaters nationwide on May 22, 2026.