Action Spy Thriller Film “Argylle” Releases In Theaters February 2024 – Watch The Trailer

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJanuary 28, 2024
Universal Pictures and Apple Original Films have released the trailer for the fantasy action spy thriller “Argylle,” which is about an introverted spy novelist drawn into the activities of a sinister underground syndicate.

The “Argylle” star-studded notable cast includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Sofia Boutella, with Ariana DeBose and Catherine O’Hara, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Check out the wild trailer below:

Directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, “Argylle” is a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller, with screenplay written by New Yorker Jason Fuchs.

Filmed in Europe, “Argylle” was produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), Jason Fuchs, and David Reid (Kingsman franchise). The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, and Claudia Vaughn.

Watch “Argylle” in theaters on February 2, 2024.

Check out the website to “Spyify” yourself and see theater showtimes…
https://www.argyllemovie.com/

