Gloria Mann Talks About Her Career and Latest Film ‘R BnB’

Actress and producer Gloria Mann speaks with Movie Vine about her career and latest film project ‘R BnB.’ Check out the interview below:



Wendy Shepherd: Can you tell our audience about you?

Gloria Mann: I was born Gloria Ann Manriquez in Chicago, Illinois. I am an award-winning actor and producer, formerly of Los Angeles and now based in New York. As an actor, I have worked off-Broadway in regional theater, film, and television.

Some of my film credits include; “Point Break,” directed by Kathryn Bigelow, opposite Keanu Reeves, and as Sandra Shohen in “The Lennon Report,” opposite Richard Kind. I executive-produced and starred in the Mannatee Films award-winning independent short film “The Cassie Confession,” for which I earned the Best Actress “Rising Star” Award, “Best Crime Thriller,” “Best Film Noir” and an “Independent Spirit Award” in filmmaking.

In theatre, I played Valerie in Conor McPherson’s “The Weir” at Performing Arts of Woodstock, for which I earned a “Best Actress in a Play from Broadway World.” Other selected theatre favorite credits include; “Measure For Measure” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” directed by Sir Peter Hall at Los Angeles’ Ahmanson theatre; “Floating Islands” directed by Oskar Eustis; “Death and the Maiden” opposite Jimmy Smitts; “Play” by Samuel Beckett with Teri Garr; and “The Maids” at the Mark Taper Forum. At the La Jolla Playhouse, I appeared in “A Man’s A Man,” opposite Bill Irwin, directed by Robert Woodruff, and originated the role of Doreen in the world premiere of “GILLETTE” directed by Des McAnuff. I also appeared as Rosa with Mark Ruffalo in “Avenue A” for which I earned a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award nomination.

My television credits include: “Picket Fences” opposite James Earl Jones, “Thirtysomething” and “Women in Prison.”

As a producer, I’ve worked in LA and NYC in both film and theatre. I’m also an experienced jazz and blues singer and have enjoyed performing at The House of Blues in LA, B.B. King’s Memphis, and The Blue Note in NYC.

WS: Have you received formal education in your field?

GM: Yes. I have a B.A. and an MFA in acting from the University of California, San Diego. I was a Master Class student of Bill Esper at the William Esper Studio after completing his intensive two-year program in NYC.

WS: Could you describe the approach you take for acting in and producing films?

GM: For acting in film usually my approach is very basic. l study the script. It’s important for me to understand the “who, what, where, and why” of the character before I meet her. I learn the lines really well. I show up on set and just allow it to happen.

For producing, I feel most powerful when I come prepared and in charge of seeing projects through and having a hand in helping to make them happen. I understand how to help develop a script, run a set, raise creatively, and structure film financing so that investors can get a healthy return. I work hard and stay focused. It also feels good to be a part of a team that has the same goals and integrity and know that you have each other’s backs.

WS: Share details about your most recent project, “R BnB.” What is the film’s premise, and how did the story evolve into a screenplay? Additionally, what challenges did you anticipate addressing during the production?

GM: In “R BnB,” I play Jennifer Davies, the over-protective fitness enthusiast sister of Ryan Davies (played by Ryon Thomas), our protagonist, who is a city guy who overworks, is wealthy, recently out of the hospital due to an ulcer and is married to a younger woman Mia Davies (played by Bryanna McQueeney). He and his wife decide to get out of the city to celebrate their first wedding anniversary and go upstate for a weekend getaway to a cute little Air BnB retreat. They stop to see me on their way, and I make my sentiments very clear about not trusting or approving of his new young wife. What follows is their introduction to the couple who own and operate the BnB (Savannah Whitten and Alex Galick), only to discover they are secretly being videotaped. The question is, of course, why?

I am VP of development for our independent film company, Mannatee Films, which my brother Robert Mann started and is the President and CEO. Being one of the producers for “R BnB,” our work began very early on in the process of development; when Robert sends me the first draft, I usually give notes on story and character development. He then continues to do rewrites, more drafts, more notes, and more development, usually right up until about a month before we begin shooting, then the script gets locked. Now, of course, casting ideas and production details such as location get talked about early on. Actual casting and auditions happen about a month prior to shooting. As a producer, my work is ongoing.

Let’s just say that this one was a bit more challenging than usual due to shooting during COVID, which meant we had to keep everyone (30 cast and crew) on set or housed for the entire shoot. I learned all of my lines way before we began shooting because I knew I would not have time to learn them with the extra day-to-day job of also being a producer.

I made sure everyone tested regularly. We had to feed and house everyone for 30 days on location, which raised our budget. We created a bubble. We fed them delicious, healthy food. I made green drinks for everyone every morning; we used lots of local fresh farms for our food sources and made sure everyone stayed healthy with vitamins, hearty, healthy soups, meals, and Craft services. It was definitely the most challenging shoot I’ve ever worked on. But I’m proud to say no one got sick, which was very important to us. We wanted everyone to feel safe and stay healthy.

WS: Discussing your most recent project, “R BnB,” could you share insights into your preparations as an actor and producer, including aspects such as casting, physical requirements, terrain considerations, climate and weather challenges, and overall project demands?

GM: For my role as Jennifer Davies in “R BnB” (as soon as I read the first draft), I began working on it (due to all of the physical demands of the role). I hired a great local private trainer, Joe Falanga, and trained every day for 5 hours a day for two months to get in shape to play her: kickboxing, yoga, and weightlifting. I did all of my own fight stunts. We also had an amazing fight choreographer from LA, Scott Blackwood, who flew out to be on set with us for three weeks and choreographed all of the fights. Safety is always a number one priority, especially with all of the physicality needed to tell this story.

R BnB was filmed in upstate New York, which truly gives the film an atmosphere it otherwise would have been lacking if we had shot in L.A. The geography was a deliberate choice on the part of the film’s director, Robert Mann. I live about an hour from our location, where most of the film was shot. We also used my actual house in the film. Robert had been scouting locations for another film he was thinking of doing a while back and did some test shots during the Autumn, along with staying at that same Air BnB where we wound up shooting. The owners told him if he ever wanted to shoot a film, to come back and that he was welcome to use that location. It worked out perfectly. It happened to be an especially beautiful Autumn here in upstate NY during our filming. In fact, our famously lush and colorful Autumns gave us the inspiration to shoot ‘R BnB” up here, as is illustrated in the drone footage in the opening of the film.

WS: What insights or lessons did you gain from that film production experience?

GM: Independent filmmaking is exciting and tremendously rewarding. But we learned that we had to step up and wear a few hats for this one. Thankfully, we had another one of our incredible producers, Les I. Goldman on set with us for the entire shoot. If COVID and the recent SAG/AFTRA strike taught us anything, it’s the importance of supporting independent filmmakers and films. We understand that “big studio movies” will always bring in “big audiences.” But making a film so that you can get a sequel out of it or a Franchise should not be the driving force. Independent filmmaking is, at its best, about storytelling; it’s an expression of the artist, the writer, the director, the actor, the filmmaker. It has the ability to touch and explore our humanity. Films are not just “content.” And it can still bring in larger audiences.

WS: Did the film go to film festivals? How was it received? When and where was it released for the general public?

GM: Yes, we have been in a number of festivals. Since our successful premier at the Bruin Theater in Westwood, CA., last year, we have been in some great festivals. “R BnB” just had its fourth festival win (it’s had ten nominations). It won “Best Horror Feature Film” at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles. It also just won “Best Thriller” at the Art Film Awards. I was honored to be nominated for “Best Supporting Actress” at the Orlando Film Festival, where we received many other nominations as well. Our writer/ director, Robert Mann, won Best Director at the Wild Rivers Film Festival along with our lead actress, Bryanna McQueeney, who won Best Actress.

“R BnB” is distributed by Stone Cutter Media and is available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, Google, Apple+, Vudu, Spectrum, and other TVOD platforms. The DVD was just released on MovieZyng. We are also now in negotiations for foreign distribution.

WS: Do you have advice for other actors and producers?

GM: Make your own work. Don’t wait to get hired. Say yes often. Learn everything you can about filmmaking. It’s important to keep working. Indie films can often offer greater opportunities for creative expression. Actors may have more input into the development of their characters and be able to collaborate more closely with the director and screenwriter to bring their vision to life.

Because indie films can also be more character-driven, actors may have the opportunity to play more complex roles. This can be an excellent opportunity for actors to take on more challenging roles that they may not usually have an opportunity to explore. Because indie films are often made with smaller crews and budgets, actors may also have the opportunity to learn to produce. Build strong relationships. This can lead to more supportive and collaborative working environments and help to build professional networks and relationships that can lead to future work.

Thank you Gloria! Visit her website for updates about her career here.

R BnB is available on Amazon here.