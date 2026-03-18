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‘The Drama’ Romantic Dark-Comedy Film Stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMarch 18, 2026
1 minute read
The Drama

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the romantic dark-comedy film ‘The Drama’ is the story of a happily engaged couple who are put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.

‘The Drama’ stars Zendaya (as Emma Harwood), Robert Pattinson (as Charlie Thompson), Alana Haim (as Rachel), Mamoudou Athie (as Mike), Hailey Gates (as Misha), and Zoë Winters (as Frances).

Written by Kristoffer Borgli, ‘The Drama’ is produced by Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone, with executive producer . The production companies are Square Peg (in collaboration with A24) and Dilemma Films.

Cinematography for ‘The Drama’ is by Arseni Khachaturan, music by Daniel Pemberton, with editing by Joshua Raymond Lee.

Watch the trailer below:

‘The Drama’ will be released in theaters in the U.S. on April 3, 2026, distributed by A24.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMarch 18, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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