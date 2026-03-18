‘The Drama’ Romantic Dark-Comedy Film Stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the romantic dark-comedy film ‘The Drama’ is the story of a happily engaged couple who are put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.

‘The Drama’ stars Zendaya (as Emma Harwood), Robert Pattinson (as Charlie Thompson), Alana Haim (as Rachel), Mamoudou Athie (as Mike), Hailey Gates (as Misha), and Zoë Winters (as Frances).

Written by Kristoffer Borgli, ‘The Drama’ is produced by Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone, with executive producer . The production companies are Square Peg (in collaboration with A24) and Dilemma Films.

Cinematography for ‘The Drama’ is by Arseni Khachaturan, music by Daniel Pemberton, with editing by Joshua Raymond Lee.

Watch the trailer below:



‘The Drama’ will be released in theaters in the U.S. on April 3, 2026, distributed by A24.