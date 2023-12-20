A Look At “Love That Guy” Podcast By Ronnie Gene Blevins And Brendan Reynolds

The “Love That Guy” Podcast launched in 2023 and was created by actor Ronnie Gene Blevins (Tulsa King, Emancipation, True Detective) and Brendan Reynolds. They created the podcast show to celebrate journeymen actors. The ones that are seen on film and television that make us say, “Hey… Love That Guy!”

With 12 Episodes so far, interviews include:

– E1: Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Emancipation, Westworld, Snowpiercer) – a Canadian born actor, who talks about growing up in Canada, a life obsessed with art and making his way to the United States to be one of the most compelling charactor actors working today. Ogg also speaks about “Forced Buddhism” as a way of living life. He talks about manifesting work and how he best is yet to come.

– E2: Timothy V. Murphy (Sons of Anarchy, Criminal Minds, Killers of the Flower Moon) – an actor who hails from Ireland, who talks about how to claim your power in a supporting role, what he thinks of critics, and how he inadvertantly knocked the cheek plants out of a bully years ago.

– E3: Pat Healy (Better Call Saul, Station 19) – an American actor, who talks about how 20 years ago, he walked away from show business. Proving that it’s always darkest before the dawn, Pat then went on the run of his life. He talks about how he treats his work, without ego or pretense, but simply with love and vulnerability.

– E4: Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage) – an American actor and producer, who talks about his experiences in the film industry. He reveals his journey playing the role of “Juice” in 7 seasons of Sons of Anarchy, his work in Luke Cage, and True Story, including his experience and acting process.

– E5: C. Thomas Howell (Red Dawn, The Outsiders, The Hitcher) – an American actor, who reveals from which experiences he has learned the most, discusses the ups and downs of being a journeyman actor with grace and humor, and talks about his journey into being a singer/songwriter.

– E6: Chris Bauer (The Wire, True Blood, The Deuce) – an American actor, who reveals his process (or anti-process). He talks about using his craft to channel an infinite number of creative possibilities both in life and art. He frames it as being open to the “unconcious messengers oft he muses.” He discusses navigating the ego and how necessary it is for him to constantly be aware of how ego is not akin to talent.

– E7: Nick Stahl (Terminator, Bully, Man Without a Face) – an American actor, who talks about coming up in the industry. Reconciling a rocket ship launch to stardom while trying to find his identity as a young boy. He talks about his work and how moving to Austin was the best thing he’s done.

– E8: Alex Essoe (Starry Eyes, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Pope’s Exorcist) – a Canadian actress, who talks about topics like Fatwas and acting techniques.

– E9: Ray Abruzzo (The Sopranos, The Practice, Dynasty) – an American actor, who talks about his early years, living in Queens, and starting a theater company in the 70s. He reveals who actos need to find passions outside of the idustry in order to sustain a career of enthusiasm. He also talks about his role in The Sopranos.

– E10: Eric Lange (Perry Mason, Narcos, Lost, Victorius, The Bridge, Escape at Dannemora) – an American actor, gives a little insight into how he begins the process with some of his most compelling roles.

– E11: Spencer Garrett (Air Force One, 21, Public Enemies, All the Way, The Front Runner) – an American actor, talks about the romanticized concept of Hollywood and the realities of his experiences.

– E12: John Ashton (Beverly Hills Cop, Midnight Run, Little Big League, Uncle John) – an American actor, known for his performances in iconic films such as Beverly Hills Cop, Midnight Run, and Little Big League. He shares about his acting experiences in the film industry.

Listen to these treasured episodes on Apple Podcasts and most other podcast platforms: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/love-that-guy/id1672554618

About Ronnie Gene Blevins: he starred in “Death in Texas” with Bruce Dern, “The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It,” directed by Michael Chaves, and “Joe” alongside Nicolas Cage, directed by David Gordan Green. Other notable film credits include “Dog” alongside Channing Tatum, “Father Stu” with Mark Wahlberg, “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises,” “Death Wish,” with Bruce Willis, “The Wave,” with Justin Long, “Seven Psychopaths,” and “Within.” On the small screen, Ronnie has appeared in “True Detective,” “Westworld,” “Twin Peaks,” “Shameless,” “The Kingdom,” “Agents of Shield,” and “Murder in the First,” among others. He is in the upcoming “Lady in the Lake” television mini-series as Officer Bosco. He’s represented by agent Sarabeth Schedeen of BRS / Gage Talent Agency, manager Carissa Stewart of GSA Entertainment, and Michele De La Riva of Innovative Artists, with publicity and branding by Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix.

About Brendan Reynolds: he grew up in Northern Minnesota, and graduated from the University of MN where he focused in Cinema Studies. Brendan continued his filmmaking career in Chicago, earning a Master of Arts Degree from Columbia College Chicago in 2010. Brendan and his family currently reside in Los Angeles, CA, where he works as a Regional Manager for METALLICA’s American Whiskey brand, BLACKENED.