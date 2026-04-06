‘Supergirl’ Superhero Action Film Stars Milly Alcock – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the superhero action film ‘Supergirl’ centers on when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

‘Supergirl’ stars Milly Alcock as Supergirl / Kara Zor-El, alongside Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Jason Momoa as Lobo.

Written by Ana Nogueira, ‘Supergirl’ is produced by Peter Safran and James Gunn, with the film based on characters from DC, based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Executive producers are Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Production companies are DC Studios, Troll Court Entertainment, and The Safran Company.

The film’s cinematography is by Rob Hardy, the music is by Claudia Sarne, and the editing is by Tatiana S. Riegel.

Cast also includes David Corenswet as Kal-El / Superman, Diarmaid Murtagh as Drom Baxton, Ferdinand Kingsley as Elias Knoll, Alice Hewkin as Sklarian Raider, and Wil Coban as Brute.

Watch the trailer below:



Warner Bros. Pictures will release ‘Supergirl’ in theaters across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here:

https://www.supergirlmovie.com