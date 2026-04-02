‘Life Hack’ Cyber Heist Thriller Film Features Ensemble Cast – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Ronan Corrigan, the cyber heist thriller film ‘Life Hack’ is inspired by true events. Kyle and his crew live for digital chaos, hijacking scammers and hacking systems just for the thrill. But when they infiltrate the crypto empire of a ruthless tech billionaire, their biggest rush becomes their biggest mistake. The job implodes as the billionaire’s brilliant and merciless daughter tracks them down and flips the game. Instead of turning them in, she corners them with a brutal ultimatum: steal her father’s fortune or watch their lives burn. ?No longer hiding behind screens, the crew is forced into a high-stakes collision of cyber warfare, encrypted heists, and deadly consequences. In the real world, the stakes are lethal, and once trust shatters, every move could be their last. This time, the hackers are the hunted..

‘Life Hack’ stars Georgie Farmer as Kyle, Yasmin Finney as Alex, Roman Hayeck-Green as Sid, James Scholz as Petey, Jessica Reynolds as Lindsey Heard, and Charlie Creed-Miles as Don Heard.

Written by Ronan Corrigan and Hope Elliott Kemp, ‘Life Hack’ is produced by Joann Kushner, Timur Bekmambetov, and Aleksandr Kletsov, with executive producers Michael Fassbender, Daniel Emmerson, and McCaughan. Production companies are Life Hack Productions, Bazelevs Company, and Screenlife Liverpool.

The film’s cinematography is by Ciaron Craig, the music is by Liam Brown, and the editing is by Ronan Corrigan and Aleksandr Kletsov.

Watch the trailer below:



Iconic Events Releasing will release ‘Life Hack’ in theaters on May 15, 2026.

Georgie Farmer is most recognized for his role in the series ‘Wednesday.’ Yasmin Finney is best known for her roles in ‘Heartstopper’ and ‘Doctor Who.’ Roman Hayeck-Green is known for ‘Sex Education.’ James Scholz is most known for his popular YouTube channel. Jessica Reynolds is known for her roles in ‘House of Guinness’ and ‘Kneecap.’ Charlie Creed-Miles is most known for his role in ‘Peaky Blinders.’