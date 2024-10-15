‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Official Trailer – Digital, DVD, Blu-ray Release Dates

Warner Bros’ ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice‘ is a comedy fantasy sequel film. After a family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her teenage daughter, Astrid, accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife.

Directed by Tim Burton, ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ stars Michael Keaton (as Beetlejuice), Winona Ryder (as Lydia Deetz), Catherine O’Hara (as Delia Deetz), Jenna Ortega (as Astrid Deetz), Justin Theroux (as Rory), Monica Bellucci (as Delores), Willem Dafoe (as Wolf Jackson), and Danny DeVito (as the Janitor). ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is the sequel film to the 1988 classic ‘Beetlejuice.’

Watch the trailer below:



‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is currently playing in theaters since September 6, 2024, the film has just arrived on digital platforms to own or rent on October 8, 2024 from with a release date of November 19, 2024 for 4k UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Find where to purchase theater tickets and the digital 4k UHD, Blu-ray and DVD here.

Here is an overview of the exclusive bonus features when you buy at the participating relailers:

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Commentary by director Tim Burton

The Juice is Loose! The Making of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The Ghost with the Most: Beetlejuice Returns

Meet the Deetz

Handbook for the Recently Deceased

Shrinkers, Shrinkers Everywhere!

An Animated Afterlife: The Stop-Motion Art of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

‘Til Death Do Us Park

You can also download the ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ activity pack online here.