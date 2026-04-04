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‘Winter: Battleground’ Sci-fi Thriller Film Stars Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 4, 2026
1 minute read
Winter: Battleground

Directed by David Christopher Pitt, the sci-fi thriller film ‘Winter: Battleground’ centers on how in a near-future America ruled by artificial intelligence, one man refuses to submit. Winter, a former soldier turned renegade, hides deep in the forest guarding a stolen virus capable of destroying the corrupt AIs controlling the military. When his former brother-in-arms leads an elite team of cybernetically enhanced assassins to hunt him down, Winter launches a deadly guerrilla war of traps, ambushes, and raw survival. As combat satellites enforce outlawed human speech and soldiers fall under the influence of corrupted machine code, allegiances fracture and the true madness of the ruling AI is revealed. Joined by a fellow rebel and a tech expert who turns against the system, Winter races toward a final confrontation that will decide the future of human freedom.

‘Winter: Battleground’ stars Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone as Winter, Johnny Messner as Jacob, Kayleigh Gilbert as Alex, and Jeffrey Decker as Two Bit.

Written by Wil Radcliffe, ‘Winter: Battleground’ is produced by Jeffrey Decker, Johnny Tabor, and David Christopher Pitt, with production companies Epic Pictures Group, Ave One Entertainment and Outlaw.

Watch the trailer below:

Epic Pictures will release ‘Winter: Battleground’ on demand on April 7, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here:
https://epic-pictures.com/film/winter-battleground

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is most known for his UFC Hall of Fame, and his roles in ‘Cobra Kai’ and ‘The Equalizer 2,’ Johnny Messner is best known for his roles in ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘Hostage,’ and ‘Tears of the Sun’). Kayleigh Gilbert is known for her roles in ‘Don’t Look Deeper,’ ‘Reborn,’ and ‘There Is Many Like Us.’

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 4, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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