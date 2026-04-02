‘The Breadwinner’ Comedy Film Stars Nate Bargatze and Mandy Moore – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Eric Appel, the comedy film ‘The Breadwinner’ tells the story of how, to Nate and their three children, Katie is the ultimate mom – she manages their comically chaotic household with equal parts efficiency and love, and everything runs perfectly. But when Katie’s household invention leads to a once-in-a-lifetime deal on Shark Tank and takes her on a prolonged business trip, Nate has to figure out how to keep the house from (literally) falling apart. He and his kids soon learn that while he may not do it like mom, he can figure out how to do it his way. Welcome to the dad era.

‘The Breadwinner’ stars Nate Bargatze as Nate Wilcox, Mandy Moore as Katie Wilcox, Colin Jost, Zach Cherry, Martin Herlihy, Kate Berlant, with Kumail Nanjiani, and Will Forte.

Written by Nate Bargatze and Dan Lagana, ‘The Breadwinner’ is produced by Jeremy Latcham, Nate Bargatze, and Dan Lagana, with executive producers JoAnn Perritano, Michael Musgrave, and Tyler Zacharia. Production companies are TriStar Pictures, Nateland Productions, and One Man Canoe.

The film’s cinematography is by Eigil Bryld, the music is by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, and the editing is by Evan Henke.

Watch the trailer below:



Sony Pictures Releasing will release ‘The Breadwinner’ in theaters on May 29, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here:

https://breadwinnermovie.com/