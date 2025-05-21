SCS Studio Filmz Acquires Global Sales Rights for ‘Vengeance’

SCS Studio Filmz and Executive Producer/Sales Consultant Scott Stoltz have boarded ‘Vengeance’, a horror-thriller film starring Mike Ferguson, Tanner Hagen, Camryn Basile, Daniel Burgess Wise, and Audrey Neal. The film is due to come out on several streaming platforms this year. SCS Studio Filmz is set to represent the film for domestic and international sales alongside Executive Producer Justin Groetsch and Groetsch Entertainment.

Stoltz has supported multiple film and television projects in various stages of development, production, and distribution. He and his company have released and been credited with over 20 titles globally. Among them, the feature music documentary, ‘Recording in Progress,’ with Gravitas distribution (domestic) and Buffalo 8 (international), and as Co-Executive Producer for ‘Parachute,’ the Brittany Snow-directed comedy-drama released in theaters in 2024 by Vertical Entertainment and Universal Pictures Content Group. Including ‘Mr. Wonderful’ starring Michael Madsen and multiple projects being represented by SCS Studio Filmz in the market at CANNES Film Festival – March Du Film 2025.

‘Vengeance’ is about seven friends who go to a cabin for a post-graduation getaway, but their weekend of fun quickly turns into a bloodbath, forcing them to confront the deadly consequences of their choices.

“It’s a summer slasher story with a twist of blood, revenge, and the campy vibes that really drive this wild ride of a film. It’s a twist of the blade and a stab in the back from beginning to end.” Stoltz said, “In the midst of chaos and difficult situations, you never really know what people are capable of until it’s too late. It’s bloody, it’s personal, it’s Vengeance!”

Watch the trailer:

Written and directed by Freddy Falcon, ‘Vengeance’ is produced by Danny Sauceda –DGA, and executive producers: Freddy Falcon –DGA, Josh Levine, Brenda Abrego, Ralph Abrego, Ryan Milton Pratt, along with associate producer Steve Hrdlicka. *A very special thanks to Jaime Peralta, consultant/producer, for bringing this project to SCS Studio Filmz and Groetsch Entertainment.

Mike Ferguson is repped by MJB Talent, Tanner Hagen is repped by CESD Talent, Camryn Basile is repped by Johnson Talent agency, Daniel Burgess Wise is repped by Arise Artist Agency, Audrey Neal is repped by Seen Entertainment, Scott Stoltz is repped by Chad Russo at Ramo Law, Joseph Lanius at Convergence Media Law, Beverly Hills CA and Frank Salzano at SEL Law NY.; Justin Groetsch is repped by Anne Massey at Fame Agency, Metairie, LA.