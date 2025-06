‘Eddington’: Ari Aster Film Stars Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Ari Aster, ‘Eddington’ is a rated-R comedy-drama western story presenting a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor that sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico, during May of 2020.

‘Eddington’ stars Joaquin Phoenix (as Sheriff Joe Cross), Pedro Pascal (as Mayor Ted Garcia), Luke Grimes (as Officer Guy), Deirdre O’Connell (as Dawn), Micheal Ward (as Michael), Amélie Hoeferle (as Sarah), Clifton Collins Jr. (as Lodge), William Belleau (as Officer Jiminez Butterfly), with Austin Butler (as Vernon Jefferson Peak) and Emma Stone (as Louise Cross). Cast also includes Matt Gomez Hidaka (as Eric Garcia), Cameron Mann (as Brian), Landall Goolsby (as Will), Elise Falanga (as Nicolette), and Robert Mark Wallace (as Warren).

Watch the trailer below:



A24 will release ‘Eddington’ in theaters on July 18, 2025 in the United States. ‘Eddington’ received a standing ovation when it recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May of 2025.