‘Brothers Under Fire’ Action Thriller Film Stars Kiefer Sutherland, Omar Chaparro, and Laura Osma – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Justin Chadwick, the action thriller film ‘Brothers Under Fire’ is about how Captain Jordan Wright’s squadron is on leave for a wedding in Mexico and encounters a murderous cartel. As Jordan tries to lead survivors to safety, war erupts between his squad and the cartel, forcing him into a battle to save his men.

‘Brothers Under Fire’ stars Kiefer Sutherland as Captain Jordan Wright, Omar Chaparro, and Laura Osma.

Written by Delbert Hancock and Ian Mackenzie Jeffers, based on the story by James Keach and Trevor Albert, ‘Brothers Under Fire’ is produced by Nik Bower, Griff Furst, James Keach, and Robert Stein, with executive producers Trevor Albert, Simon Beltran Echeverri, Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier, and Juan Pablo Solano. Production companies are Curmudgeon Films, Align, and Highland Film Group.

Additional cast includes Omar Chaparro, Ashton Sanders, Tommy Martinez, Solly McLeod, Flora Martínez, Laird Akeo, Fredy Yate, Orlando Pineda, Sebastián Sierra, and Gabriel Camero.

The film’s cinematography is by Toby Elwes, the music is by Alex Heffes, and the editing is by Joshua Chadwick.

Watch the trailer below:



Vertical will release ‘Brothers Under Fire’ in limited theaters on April 17, 2026.