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‘Brothers Under Fire’ Action Thriller Film Stars Kiefer Sutherland, Omar Chaparro, and Laura Osma – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 4, 2026
1 minute read
Brothers Under Fire

Directed by Justin Chadwick, the action thriller film ‘Brothers Under Fire’ is about how Captain Jordan Wright’s squadron is on leave for a wedding in Mexico and encounters a murderous cartel. As Jordan tries to lead survivors to safety, war erupts between his squad and the cartel, forcing him into a battle to save his men.

‘Brothers Under Fire’ stars Kiefer Sutherland as Captain Jordan Wright, Omar Chaparro, and Laura Osma.

Written by Delbert Hancock and Ian Mackenzie Jeffers, based on the story by James Keach and Trevor Albert, ‘Brothers Under Fire’ is produced by Nik Bower, Griff Furst, James Keach, and Robert Stein, with executive producers Trevor Albert, Simon Beltran Echeverri, Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier, and Juan Pablo Solano. Production companies are Curmudgeon Films, Align, and Highland Film Group.

Additional cast includes Omar Chaparro, Ashton Sanders, Tommy Martinez, Solly McLeod, Flora Martínez, Laird Akeo, Fredy Yate, Orlando Pineda, Sebastián Sierra, and Gabriel Camero.

The film’s cinematography is by Toby Elwes, the music is by Alex Heffes, and the editing is by Joshua Chadwick.

Watch the trailer below:

Vertical will release ‘Brothers Under Fire’ in limited theaters on April 17, 2026.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 4, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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