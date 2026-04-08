‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Superhero Film Stars Tom Holland – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the superhero film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ centers on how four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon as as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan / Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk.

Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is based on The Amazing Spider-Man

by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. It is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O’Connor, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito and David Cain. Production companies are Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures.

The film’s cinematography is by Brett Pawlak, the music is by Michael Giacchino, and the editing is by Nat Sanders and Gina Sansom.

Also rounding out the cast are Marvin Jones III as Lonnie Lincoln / Tombstone, Eman Esfandi as MJ’s Boyfriend, and Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera.

Watch the trailer below:



Sony Pictures Releasing will release ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ in theaters on July 31, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here:

https://www.marvel.com/movies/spider-man-brand-new-day