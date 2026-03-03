‘Down River’ Psychological Thriller Film Stars Jody Thompson and Randy McDowell – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Brian Barnard and Tommy Walton, the psychological thriller film ‘Down River’ tells the tale of a small-town sheriff and his deputy, who are drawn to an abandoned farmhouse deep in the coal-mining mountains of southern West Virginia to investigate a crime. But as they dig deeper, buried secrets and fragmented clues threaten to tear the town and the sheriff’s sanity apart.

‘Down River’ stars Jody Thompson (as Ronnie Long), Randy McDowell (as Shepherd Mills), with Ashley Sutton (as Heather Mills), and Bethany Anne Lind (as Jenny Long).

Written by Randy McDowell and Jody Thompson, ‘Down River’ is produced by Brian Barnard, Randy McDowell, Stelio Savante, Jody Thompson, and Tommy Walton. Production companies are Fuel Films Co., in association with 77 Entertainment, Oakfish Productions, and Stroop Fik Entertainment. Additional cast includes: Mark Ashworth (as Brandt), Lori Beth Sikes (as Kelly Grace Taylor), and Luke Speakman (as Wyatt Taylor).

Watch the trailer below:



‘Down River’ was released by Quiver Distribution on demand and digital on December 9, 2025.

– Click here to watch.