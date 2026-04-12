‘Moana’ Live-Action Adventure Film Stars Catherine Laga?aia and Dwayne Johnson – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Thomas Kail, the ‘Moana’ film is the live-action version of the animated adventure film. Moana answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.

‘Moana’ stars Catherine Laga’aia as Moana, Dwayne Johnson as Maui, John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

With screenplay written by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, ‘Moana’ is based on Disney’s ‘Moana’ animated films by Jared Bush, Ron Clements, and John Musker. The film is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda, with executive producers Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auli?i Cravalho. Production companies are Walt Disney Pictures, Seven Bucks Productions, and

Flynn Picture Co.

The film’s cinematography is by Óscar Faura, the music is by Opetaia Foa’i, Mark Mancina, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and editing is by Melanie Oliver.

Watch the trailer below:



Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures will release ‘Moana’ in theaters on July 10, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here:

https://movies.disney.com/moana-2026