‘Killing Mary Sue’: Action Comedy Film Stars Sierra McCormick, Dermot Mulroney, and Sean Patrick Flanery – Trailer and Release Date

Killing Mary Sue

Directed by James Sunshine, ‘Killing Mary Sue’ is an action comedy film about Bradley Weiner, one of the most powerful senators in Washington. The only problem? His oblivious step-daughter, Mary Sue, refuses to stay out of the news with her partying, hookups, and drugs. As the bad press risks the Senator’s chances at re-election, he determines that his only choice is to have Mary Sue murdered. It’s perfect! Killing two birds with one stone – eliminating her from his career, and creating true sympathy for his tragic loss. However, after Mary Sue unintentionally dodges the killer and (through a bizarre course of events) in fact kills him herself, a monster is unleashed inside of her that clearly stems from someplace deep and scary. It’s going to take a lot more assassins and a lot more effort to put away this firecracker.

‘Killing Mary Sue’ stars Sierra McCormick (as Mary Sue), Dermot Mulroney (as Bradley Weiner), and Sean Patrick Flanery (as Cable Henry). Additional cast includes Jake Busey (as Wes Adamle), French Stewart (as Vladyslav Volkov), Kim Whitley (as Anita Koch), Jesse Kove (as Chet Steiner), Katie Killacky (as Janine Weiner), Rita Rehn (as Carrie McConnell), Maddie Hogan (as Paige), Andy Prosky (as Russian General), with Jason Mewes (as Ed Harper), and Martin Kove (as Knox).

Written by James Sunshine, ‘Killing Mary Sue’ is produced by Jonathan Sachar, Larry Layfield, Patrick Durham, and Dave Lugo.

Watch the action-filled trailer below:

‘Killing Mary Sue’ will be released by Samuel Goldwyn Films on digital platforms on June 13, 2025.



Check out the official website here.

